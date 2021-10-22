Walmart Inc. is about to start calling its corporate staff back to the office after more than a year and a half of remote work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will transition to working together in our campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of Nov. 8,” Chief People Officer Donna Morris said Friday in a statement on the retailer’s website. Technology workers, however, will primarily work remotely.

Walmart’s planned office return will start about a month after the deadline the retailer imposed for headquarters and regional staff to get coronavirus vaccinations or approval for an exemption. The company said two weeks ago that “the overwhelming majority” of those employees have gotten the shots.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company is the largest private-sector employer in the U.S., although most of its employees work in stores and distribution centers. Front-line store workers will be subject to President Joe Biden’s plan to require personnel at businesses with more than 100 workers to be fully vaccinated or get tested each week.

CNBC reported earlier on Walmart’s plans to bring employees back to the office.

Major U.S. employers are taking a variety of positions on when their office workers should stop working from home. BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, told workers last month that more than half of them will be expected to work in the office at least three days a week starting Nov. 1. Wells Fargo & Co., the U.S. bank with the most employees, delayed its return-to-office date to early next year from a previous target of Nov. 1.

Amazon.com Inc., however, this month softened its plans to require staffers to resume working from offices in January, saying it would let company managers decide when corporate employees must stop working from home.