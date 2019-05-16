Walmart posts best first quarter in nine years but tariffs loom

Walmart Inc. reported first-quarter sales in line with what analysts had been expecting, but concerns are growing that Chinese tariffs could soon force the retailer to raise its famously low prices or sacrifice its bottom line.

-Comparable sales for Walmart stores in the U.S. rose 3.4 per cent last quarter -- its best for the period in nine years -- matching analysts’ estimates. Average ticket, or how much each shopper spent, drove the gain more than increased transactions for the fifth straight quarter. Sam’s Club’s same-store sales fell short of estimates, dragged down by reduced tobacco sales.

Key Insights

-Web sales in the U.S. rose 37 per cent, slightly ahead of the company’s expected growth rate for the full year. Walmart and rival Amazon.com Inc. are locked in a fierce battle for internet shoppers, and both have recently pledged to speed up delivery times. While Amazon has the overall lead in e-commerce, raking in about 50 cents of every dollar spent, Walmart has the best-developed web grocery business with more than 2,400 stores offering curbside order pickup.

-Margins of 24.3 per cent were in line with analyst expectations but did mark a slight year-on-year contraction. That can be attributed to higher labor costs, plus online sales that typically deliver lower margins than in-store sales due to fulfillment costs.

-Walmart’s response to the potential higher levies will likely set the tone for other discount retailers, and its decisions on whether to pass along or absorb the additional costs will have ripple effects on American consumers. In its favor, Walmart’s clout with suppliers gives it more room to maneuver, though, and much of its food comes from U.S. sources, easing the impact.

-“We will do everything we can to keep prices low but increased tariffs lead to increased prices,” Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said in a Thursday morning interview. “It’s very item and category specific. There are some places where as we get tariffs, we will take prices up.” Shifting sourcing “is one of a number of actions that our merchants are considering.”

Market Reaction

-Walmart shares jostled between gains and losses in premarket trading Thursday. They were up 1.5 per cent as of 7:12 a.m. in New York. The shares had climbed 7.2 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with the 14 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.