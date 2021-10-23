(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is recalling an aromatherapy spray in the U.S. because of the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, and reports of two deaths.

The company’s decision was announced Friday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four confirmed cases of melioidosis.

Walmart will recall about 3,900 bottles of the “Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray With Gemstones” in six different scents due to the possible presence of the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, according to the CPSC.

Also called Whitmore’s disease, melioidosis is a potentially fatal infection spread through contact with a contaminated source.

The CDC had been looking into cases of melioidosis in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia. One of the cases involved the death of a child.

The source of the infections hasn’t been confirmed, but a bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the people who died, the safety commission said.

The spray was sold at around 55 Walmart stores across the U.S., a fraction of the retailer’s locations, as well as online between February and October.

