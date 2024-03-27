(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will withdraw and refile the paperwork associated with its deal to buy smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp. a routine step designed to give federal authorities more time to decide whether to do an in-depth antitrust review, the companies said Wednesday.

Vizio disclosed the move in a regulatory filing. Under the law, mergers valued at more than $119.5 million must notify the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department and wait 30 days before closing. The agencies can request additional information, lengthening the antitrust review. In some cases, however, companies opt to “pull and refile” their paperwork to give the FTC and DOJ more time on their initial review in the hopes of bypassing the lengthier probe.

Walmart said in February that it agreed to buy Vizio for about $2.3 billion.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate Walmart’s fast-growing advertising business called Walmart Connect, which has been adding more capabilities online and in stores. It would help Walmart and its advertisers reach more shoppers and engage further with them.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has been pushing to expand its nonretail businesses that have faster growth and better margins than its core operations. Walmart has said that the advertising business is among drivers of profitability growth and that its sales rose 28% to $3.4 billion globally last year. By comparison, the company’s total sales came in at $648.1 billion last year.

Walmart brought on Seth Dallaire, a former Instacart Inc. executive, as its chief revenue officer to lead the advertising, membership and other data businesses. Kroger and other retailers are also seeking to grow their advertising businesses.

In addition to smart TVs, Irvine, California-based Vizio makes home theater displays and sound bars. The deal, if it goes through, would be Walmart’s largest in recent years since it paid $16 billion for 77% of Indian retailer Flipkart in 2018. Walmart previously said it expects the Vizio deal to close over the next year.

