(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. said it’s revived talks on a potential sale of its U.K. grocery unit Asda, after the potential multibillion-dollar deal was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s biggest retailer and Asda are in discussions with a “small number” of suitors interested in acquiring a stake in the British business after renewed inbound interest, they said Monday in an emailed response to Bloomberg queries.

“We believe now is the right time to explore options for a third party to invest in our business to accelerate the long-term delivery of our value strategy, both in stores and online,” the two companies said in the statement. There’s no certainty the latest discussions will lead to a transaction, they said.

Private equity firms Apollo Global Management Inc., Lone Star Funds and TDR Capital each submitted first-round offers for Asda earlier this year, Bloomberg News has reported. A deal was expected to value the business at more than 7 billion pounds ($8.6 billion), a person with knowledge of the matter said in March.

Weeks later, Walmart put the planned sale of a majority stake on hold to focus management’s attention on running the business amid unprecedented spikes in demand from consumers stockpiling for the Covid-19 lockdown.

