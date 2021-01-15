(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc.’s Marc Lore, the architect of its digital operations, is leaving the retailer at a time when its battle with Amazon.com Inc. grows even more intense.

Lore, 49, plans to retire from the role effective Jan. 31. He will stay on as a strategic adviser through September, the company said in a filing.

The retailer didn’t name a new executive to inherit the U.S. e-commerce business that generates more than $25 billion in sales and has been responsible for a good chunk of Walmart’s growth in recent years, especially during the pandemic, as more shoppers migrate online. Instead, all the aspects of U.S. retail e-commerce business will continue to report to John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S., beginning on Feb. 1.

Walmart brought Lore into the fold when it spent $3.3 billion in 2016 for his startup, Jet.com, an e-commerce site that was unprofitable yet popular with younger urban shoppers that Walmart has long coveted.

Walmart shares fell as much as 1.5% on the news before regular trading Friday in New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.