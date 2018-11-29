(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Parcel, the New York City delivery company owned by Walmart Inc., has departed, dealing a blow to the retailer’s push into the grocery business in the Big Apple.

“I’m no longer at Parcel/Walmart,” Jesse Kaplan, who sold his last-mile delivery startup to Walmart last year, said in an automated reply to an email sent to his corporate address. He didn’t immediately reply to an email sent to his personal account.

Jackson Fratesi, Parcel’s chief operating officer, didn’t reply to a request to comment. Representatives for Walmart and its Jet.com unit, which uses Parcel’s trucks for food deliveries, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Kaplan, a Harvard University graduate, founded Parcel in Brooklyn’s hip Bushwick neighborhood in 2013. The company used routing algorithms and a fleet of leased vehicles to bring everything from meal kits to mattresses to city dwellers. Walmart acquired the company last fall, in a deal valued at less than $10 million, website Recode reported at the time. Jet is now using Parcel to handle deliveries for its new fresh grocery service, which is battling for customers with Amazon.com Inc. as well as Ahold Delhaize’s Peapod unit and local player FreshDirect.

Parcel was part of an e-commerce acquisition binge by Walmart, which is experimenting with various ways of getting goods to its millions of customers. The retailer also works with logistics companies including DoorDash Inc., Deliv and Postmates Inc., and has even used its own store employees to drop items off on their way home from work. Walmart’s U.S. online sales grew 32 percent last quarter, and it plans to offer same-day delivery to more than half of the U.S. by the end of next year.

