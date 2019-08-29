Walmart’s South African Unit Looks to New CEO to Beat Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Massmart Holdings Ltd. is looking to a new chief executive officer to help arrest a slump even as the South African retailer controlled by Walmart Inc. sees a further deterioration in the nation’s consumer environment.

The household goods specialist reported total sales of 43.8 billion rand ($2.8 billion) in the six months through June, up 5.5% from a year earlier, reporting a net loss of 836 million rand from a year-earlier profit, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

With no catalyst to revive a moribund South African economy, Massmart expects full-year earnings to drop at least 50% from a year earlier.

Key Insights

Mitchell Slape will start as new CEO next week after Massmart in May said the 24-year Walmart veteran would be in charge of leading a turnaround. The Johannesburg-based company cut its full-year dividend by 40% earlier this year and scrapped its interim dividend because of the loss.

Some analysts have questioned if Walmart may even pull out of South Africa, as the country is one of the global retailer’s most vulnerable markets. Walmart bought a majority stake in Massmart in 2011 for 16.5 billion rand and has also reported hurdles in China, India and the U.K.

It’s certainly not easy for any of the South African retailers as the continent’s most-industrialized economy battles with stubbornly high unemployment and consumer confidence that’s been dented by rising taxes, fuel costs and other bills.

Market Reaction

Massmart’s shares have slumped 62% this year, the most of the 13 stocks on the FTSE/JSE Africa General Retailers Index. The stock fell the most since at least 2000 on July 30 after reporting a first-half loss.

Get More

For more details from the statement, click here

Walmart’s South African Unit Falls by Record After Loss

Walmart Sends Veteran to Fix Ailing South Africa Business

Walmart May Have to Exit More International Markets

To contact the reporters on this story: Janice Kew in Johannesburg at jkew4@bloomberg.net;Roxanne Henderson in Johannesburg at rhenderson56@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Bowker, Vernon Wessels

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.