(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is selling its first ever green bonds amid efforts to reduce carbon emissions, boost recycling and clean up its supply chain.

The world’s largest retailer announced the deal on Wednesday as part of a five-part bond sale which may help fund a range of green projects including solar and wind, energy efficient refrigeration, electric vehicles and waste reduction, according to its green financing framework. Walmart has a target of achieving zero emissions by 2040 and also aims for a 1 billion metric ton cut in emissions from its supply chain by 2030.

“It certainly seems like they’re serious about taking a sustainability leadership role within the retail space,” said James Rich, a senior portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management, in an emailed response to questions. “I don’t know how other retailers will be able to avoid making similar commitments and changes.”

Amazon.com Inc. sold debut bonds for environmental, social and governance projects in May. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. raised its first sustainable debt in February.

New issuance of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds from corporations and governments worldwide is at a record $691 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bankers expect the sales to reach $1 trillion for the first time this year.

Citigroup Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among banks managing the sale, which will also fund a tender offer for up to $8 billion of bonds. Bank of America Corp. is green structuring agent for the sustainable portion of the sale.

