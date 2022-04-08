(Bloomberg) -- Walmart’s Rob Walton is set to make an offer for the Denver Broncos with a bid expected to be worth more than $4 billion, the New York Post reported, citing sources close to the situation.

Friday has been set as the deadline for opening bids and the National Football League franchise is only accepting offers that are more than $4 billion, the Post said.

Walton’s offer places him in contention with media mogul Byron Allen, who said in February he was preparing an offer. Allen would become the first Black majority owner of an NFL team if his bid proves successful.

Bloomberg reported last month that Clearlake Capital Group co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano as well as Apollo Global Management’s Josh Harris are among the billionaire investors weighing bids.

