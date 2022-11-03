(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is promising to sell a basket of ingredients for Thanksgiving at last year’s prices -- a move to attract customers by easing the sting of soaring US inflation.

The lower pricing will extend through Dec. 26, Walmart said in a statement Thursday. The savings will apply to traditional holiday fare such as whole turkeys, hams, stuffing mix and cranberry sauce.

The retailer said it’s working with suppliers to make sure it has healthy stocks of holiday staples.

