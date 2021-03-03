(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc., the world’s largest retailer, is searching for a new executive to oversee its supply chain operations shortly after it announced a new push to expand its U.S.-made products.

Greg Smith, a logistics veteran and the current head of supply chain who has worked at Walmart for about four years, is leaving “to take an exciting opportunity outside the company,” according to an internal memo from John Furner, Walmart’s U.S. chief executive officer. The company will complement the role with a new chief operating officer for supply chain, Furner said in the memo.

The abrupt departure could complicate the company’s newly announced goal of buying more American-made goods. Walmart said earlier Wednesday that it will support American manufacturers by spending an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next 10 years. The move will help create more than 750,000 U.S. jobs and cut 100 metric tons of carbon emissions, the company said.

Smith, who spent a decade at Conagra Brands Inc. before he joined Walmart in 2017, earlier Wednesday gave a presentation to the retailer’s vendors as part of a supplier summit. The company lays out its merchandise priorities at the annual event. His last day at Walmart will be April 4.

