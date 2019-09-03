Walmart to curtail ammunition sales in U.S. in wake of store shootings

Walmart Inc. (WMT:UN) will stop selling some types of ammunition and ask customers to not openly carry firearms in its aisles in the wake of two deadly shootings in its stores that pressured the nation’s largest retailer to alter its gun-sales policies.

The company will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as .223 caliber and other sizes that can be used on assault-style weapons once it has sold through its current inventory commitments, it said in a statement to employees Tuesday. It will also stop offering handgun ammunition after it has sold through existing inventory. In addition, Walmart will end handgun sales in Alaska, the only state where it still sells them, and is “respectfully requesting” that shoppers not open-carry guns in states where it’s permitted.

“It’s clear to us that the status quo is unacceptable,” Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in the statement. “We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand.”

The moves -- which Walmart said will reduce its market share of ammunition to between 6 per cent and 9 per cent, down from about 20 per cent currently -- represent the retailer’s first big steps since attacks in stores in Texas and Mississippi left 24 people dead. Its only response until now involved removing displays of violent video games, a move criticized by gun-control advocates as feckless.

‘Common Sense’

McMillon, who called himself a gun owner in the statement, also reiterated his call for Congress to debate an assault weapons ban and said background checks should be strengthened. He said he’s sending a letter to the White House and Congress on Tuesday “that call for action on these common sense measures.”

Walmart already runs background checks on all gun purchases and only sells to customers who have cleared them, the company said. The company said Tuesday that it would explore sharing its proprietary gun-sales technology platform with other retailers.

Shoppers who attempt to open carry, excluding authorized law enforcement officers, will be informed by staff members about the new policy with a “non-confrontational approach,” Walmart said, noting that it will soon share more details on how to do that safely.

Gun History

The new restrictions represent the latest chapter in Walmart’s long history of gun sales. Last year, Walmart raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 from 18, and in 2015 it ended the sale of modern-sporting rifles, like the AR-15 that’s been used in many mass shootings. It stopped selling handguns everywhere but in Alaska in 1993.

Gun industry experts believe that unit sales are split roughly evenly between handguns and long guns, though long guns are considered to be more profitable than handguns. The federal government doesn’t track every individual firearm sale, but data kept by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System is commonly used as a barometer for gun sales. Since 2014, there have been more of these checks performed annually for handguns than long guns.

Last month Walmart disclosed that it accounts for about 2 per cent of the U.S. firearms market, which would place it outside the top three sellers.