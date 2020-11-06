(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. said it agreed to sell its business in Argentina to Grupo de Narvaez, without disclosing a price.

Walmart shares erased pre-market losses, rising less than 1% as of 9:20 a.m. in New York.

“We are excited by the local retail expertise the new owners bring to this already strong business, and we believe this deal creates the right structure to help it truly flourish for many years,” Judith McKenna, president of Walmart’s international business, said in a statement.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon has been working to reshape the retailer’s portfolio of international assets. Among the recent changes, Walmart sold a majority stake in its Brazil operations to Advent International in 2018 and last month found a buyer for its U.K. grocer Asda.

The new owner already has retail operations in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. Walmart will not retain an equity stake, it said.

