(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. agreed to sell a majority stake in Asda to investors including TDR Capital in a deal valuing the U.K. grocer at 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion).

TDR’s partners are the Issa brothers, the British entrepreneurs behind gas station owner EG Group, the companies said in a statement Friday. Walmart said it expects a non-cash loss of about $2.5 billion in fiscal 2021 related to the sale.

Apollo Global Management Inc., Lone Star Funds and TDR Capital were competing for the business, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, had been seeking to offload Asda for at least two years, and now can focus more attention back to the U.S., where it gets three-quarters of its revenue. The company is introducing a new subscription program to compete better against Amazon Prime, has bid with Oracle for a minority stake in music-video app TikTok and plans to step into the market for privately managed Medicare Advantage plans in Georgia.

The shares fell 1.7% in pre-market trading.

The U.S. retail giant has owned Asda since 1999, when it bought the chain for 6.7 billion pounds. Asda has been more exposed to increasing competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl because its prices generally are lower than those of Tesco Plc and Sainsbury. Meanwhile those rivals have made big acquisitions to bolster their clout with suppliers.

Walmart said the sale will dilute earnings per share by about 25 cents in the first year following completion.

Antitrust regulators blocked an attempt to sell Asda to rival J Sainsbury Plc for 7.3 billion pounds in 2019. Walmart revived talks on a sale of the grocer this year, though they were interrupted for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg News reported four days ago that the TDR-led investor group beat out its rivals to become the preferred buyer. TDR has partnered with the Issa brothers, the British billionaires behind gas station owner EG Group, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Private equity firms spent $114 billion acquiring companies based in Europe during the first nine months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While that total was 8% down year-on-year amid a broader slump in transactions brought on by the pandemic, dealmakers expect a pick up as private equity firms look to deploy around $1.3 trillion in unspent capital.

Grocers supplying essential food products are among the few retail outlets that remained open throughout the U.K. government’s coronavirus lockdown. While the start of the pandemic saw a huge boost in supermarket sales, the precautions needed to operate safely have seen costs rise as well.

Asda’s comparable sales, excluding fuel, jumped 3.8% in the three months through June. It generated record online revenue during the quarter, with online grocery sales doubling and orders for in-store pickup quadrupling.

The buyers of Asda will have to contend with the fallout from a discrimination case being brought by more than 15,000 mostly female store workers at the grocer. The group contends that they should be paid the same as workers in the company’s warehouses, who are predominantly men. The U.K. Supreme Court is scrutinizing the case.

Asda has said its hourly wages are the same for male and female staff and that disparities only arise because the work done in warehouses is different. If Asda loses, it may have to pay out a hefty sum in liabilities.

The case has been winding its way through the courts since 2014, when about 1,000 workers first brought the claims to an employment tribunal. Its result could set a precedent for similar lawsuits against other U.K. supermarkets.

Walmart said it aims to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.