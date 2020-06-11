(Bloomberg) -- Walmart will discontinue the practice of keeping ‘multicultural’ hair care and beauty products in locked cases, the company said in a tweet.

  • The practice of locking up the products was recently in place in about a dozen of its 4,700 stores nationwide, Walmart said.
  • “We serve millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds,” the company said.
  • The move followed a report from a local TV station in Denver that showed some hair products catering to black women were locked up, while those catering to white women weren’t.
