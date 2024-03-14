(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is looking to sell software that helps other companies deliver goods more quickly and efficiently as part of efforts to broaden its business activities beyond selling merchandise and groceries.

The company is offering the software after building the service out and using it internally over the past two and a half years. Walmart says it helped to save $90 million in one year. The software uses artificial intelligence to map more efficient routes for trucks making deliveries to stores to help orders arrive on time.

Walmart is bringing what it learned to the market, according to Anshu Bhardwaj, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart’s global technology and commerce technologies businesses.

“We want to empower those businesses with the same technologies that have been running at scale at Walmart,” she said. The price varies by customer, and depends on factors such as volume and frequency of usage.

Like other retailers, Walmart has been diversifying its business beyond retail and expanding into faster-growing areas with higher profit margins. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company has broadened its advertising and marketplace businesses in recent years and is looking to sell services ranging from data to fulfillment to suppliers. It also recently agreed to buy smart-TV maker Vizio Holding Corp. for about $2.3 billion — a move that is expected to bolster the retailer’s advertising business, called Walmart Connect, and help the company and its advertisers to engage more with customers.

Walmart’s commerce technologies unit sells products to help companies better handle tasks such as checkout, order fulfillment and online delivery. The venture, launched about two years ago, targets retailers, though it could serve other industries in the future, Bhardwaj said. She declined to disclose the number of customers that have signed up, but added she’s been pleased with the traction so far.

Walmart has looked at AI-related tools across its business ranging from workforce to inventory management. In January, it launched a generative artificial intelligence tool on its app for the iPhone that allows shoppers to search for products by specific use cases, like recommended items for a football watch party.

Other retailers have taken similar steps to diversify their businesses. Target Corp. said this month that its advertising business has been fueling revenue growth in recent years and that it expects its marketplace business to make a bigger contribution over the next decade. Kroger Co. has been expanding its advertising business in recent years.

