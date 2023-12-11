(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Wang Jianlin is giving up control of Dalian Wanda Group Co.’s mall operator to avoid repaying pre-IPO investors after the unit failed to list this year.

Under a revised agreement, the combined stake of private equity firm PAG and other investors in Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. will increase to 60%, according to a statement on Tuesday. Wang will hold the remaining 40% via another company, it said. Previously he controlled more than a 78% stake.

PAG invested about $2.8 billion in Zhuhai Wanda’s 2021 funding round before the planned initial public offering, the statement said. Under the terms of the original investment, Wanda agreed to repay investors 30 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) plus interest if Zhuhai Wanda failed to go public by the end of 2023.

Dalian Wanda offered to issue new shares, Bloomberg reported last week, after pre-IPO investors previously turned down a proposal to be paid back via installments over four years.

The new shareholding structure will give Zhuhai Wanda’s pre-IPO investors more oversight of the mall operating unit. It could also ease the path for the IPO to receive regulatory approval, people familiar with the matter previously told Bloomberg.

Wanda was once seen as among the few high-quality Chinese issuers in the junk-bond market because it focuses on commercial real estate and asset-light property management business. The conglomerate came under pressure after borrowing costs surged and Beijing cracked down on the property sector.

Zhuhai Wanda managed 494 malls across China as of the end of November, including 204 from independent third parties, according to the statement. The company filed its Hong Kong listing application for the fifth time in November.

Other than PAG, Zhuhai Wanda attracted a marquee list of pre-IPO investors including Ant Group Co., Citic Securities Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., its preliminary prospectus shows.

