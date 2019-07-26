Wanda Sports Keeps Falling After IPO Falls Far Short of Target

(Bloomberg) -- Wanda Sports Group Co. continued its downward slide after raising only $190 million in its U.S. initial public offering, less than half its earlier goal for the listing.

The shares opened at $6 and fell as much as 30% below the $8 a share offer price disclosed just hours before the company’s trading debut. The shares were down 27% to $5.82 at 2 p.m. in New York trading.

The owner of the Ironman triathlon brand sold 23.8 million American depository shares after slashing the marketed price range as well as the size of the offering, according to a filing confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The unit of Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. and some of its investors originally sought to sell 33.33 million shares for $12 to $15 each. The Beijing-based company first lowered that target to 28 million shares for $9 to $11 each. With the IPO undersubscribed, the existing shareholders abandoned their original plan to sell 13.3 million of their shares.

The company, which has had partnerships with FIFA and the Chinese Basketball Association, owns sports properties and generates revenue from events, sponsorship and media pacts.

The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol WSG.

