(Bloomberg) -- Debt holders of a key unit of Dalian Wanda Group Co. said they received full interest and principal payment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Two holders of a yuan bond issued by Dalian Wanda Commercial Management confirmed the repayment, asking not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Wanda Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The unit, whose operations include more than 400 commercial developments across the country, has readied funds for both principal and interest that is due, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Holders of almost all of the 3.8 billion yuan ($517.4 million) note exercised an option to demand early repayment, bringing the due date for the principal forward to Sept. 11, according to an earlier statement. The originally scheduled maturity date was in 2025.

Founded in 1988 by billionaire Wang Jianlin, Wanda still faces a slew of other risks, including the potential of about 30 billion yuan in payment demands from investors in a shopping-mall unit if a listing does not occur this year.

--With assistance from Emma Dong and Zhu Lin.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.