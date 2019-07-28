Wanda Vazquez Says She Doesn’t Want Puerto Rico Governor Post

(Bloomberg) -- Wanda Vazquez, Puerto Rico’s governor-in-waiting, said she doesn’t want the job, escalating a political crisis that has rocked the U.S. territory in recent weeks.

In a Twitter post, the 59-year-old member of the New Progressive Party said she hoped that Governor Ricardo Rossello would nominate a successor before he steps down Aug. 2. Vazquez had been next in line for the position.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Ludden in New York at jludden@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.