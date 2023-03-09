(Bloomberg) -- Entain’s US sports betting joint venture is expected to become profitable in the second half of this year, joining Flutter Plc’s FanDuel. It is a long-awaited moment for the investment in the US operations to start paying off, after the liberalisation of sports betting in the states. Meanwhile, WANdisco, who earlier this week said they were considering a US listing, have asked for the shares to be suspended after discovering “potentially fraudulent irregularities”.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Informa Plc: The academic publisher will buy B2B Events group Tarsus for $940 million using cash and shares, in which it expects to be able to generate about $20m annualised operating synergies by 2025.

It came after the company boosted its share buyback program, and gave financial guidance for this year that exceed analyst expectations

Entain Plc: The gambling company says its US sports betting joint venture, BetMGM, is expected to become profitable in the second half of this year, and has “secured its position as a leader” in the US sports-betting and iGaming markets.

Aviva Plc: The insurer will start a £300 million share buyback and upgraded its dividend guidance after positing full year adjusted operating profits that beat expectations.

WANdisco Plc: The data activation platform has asked for its shares to be suspended from trading on the AIM exchange while it investigates potentially fraudulent irregularities in relation to orders represented by a senior sales employee.

The company reissued full year 2022 revenue figures, and says it has “no confidence” in its announced full year 2022 booking expectations

In Westminster

The UK government unveiled plans to relax some data protection requirements under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, a move that was cautiously welcomed by businesses but criticized by privacy groups.

The UK will avoid a recession this year, but sluggish growth means the economy will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until the final quarter of 2024, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

UK property surveyors, meanwhile, saw flickers of life return to the housing market in February as both buyers and sellers returned to lift sales.

In Case You Missed It

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is suing Jes Staley to hold the former executive responsible for any damages stemming from lawsuits accusing the bank of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking. Staley, 66, who went on to become Barclays Plc chief executive officer but stepped down in 2021 following a UK regulatory probe into his Epstein ties, has previously denied involvement in Epstein’s sex-trafficking.

With IPOs dwindling, Stanhope CEO Daniel Pinto says regulatory reform is urgently needed if the London market is to rebound. Listen to the latest episode of In The City:

Looking Ahead

GDP data will be in focus tomorrow morning. Bloomberg economists reckon Britain’s economy posted a small monthly gain at the start of the year, following a sharp contraction in December.

Also at 7:00 a.m., recruitment company Robert Walters Plc will be rounding out the earnings week.

