(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger will address the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, with policymakers and business leaders set to discuss issues including climate change, inflation and war.

The remarks by Wang and Kissinger come a day after Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. After years of souring relations, the leaders managed to agree on how to get talks between the world’s two biggest economies back on track, at least for now.

Other speakers at the three-day NEF include US Trade Representative Katherine Tai; Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s first deputy managing director; Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President and Chair Jin Liqun; Ken Griffin, chief executive officer of Citadel; and top executives from companies including Bayer AG, HSBC Holdings Plc and Infosys Ltd.

The forum is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time with opening remarks by Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies.

‘Cold War’ Warning

Remarks from Wang and, subsequently, Kissinger will likely set an early tone for the forum, in light of Monday’s talks between Biden and Xi. Their comments will be closely parsed by business leaders looking for insights into the future trajectory of relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

It was at the New Economy Forum in 2020 that Kissinger -- the 99-year-old architect of the rapprochement between the US and China in the 1970s -- first warned that relations between the two big powers were in the “foothills of a Cold War.” Since then, ties have worsened over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A former member of the Chinese Politburo’s Standing Committee, Wang is a veteran politician who has been closely aligned with Xi, helping oversee the president’s anti-corruption campaign. Foreign investors know him for his work as a crisis manager in China’s financial sector.

Spotlight on Trade

With global trade slowing and supply chain problems still persisting, US Trade Representative Tai is the highlight of a section of the program dedicated to trade.

This will be an opportunity for Tai to signal where she sees scope for both cooperation and competition with China, with the US last month having unveiled sweeping curbs on the sale of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to Beijing.

Other speakers in this segment of the forum include Japan Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

