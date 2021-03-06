(Bloomberg) -- China’s most senior officials are gathering in Beijing as the annual meeting of the country’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, enters its third day.

The main event Sunday is a press briefing by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Wang last month urged the U.S. to “build up goodwill” to fix the two nations’ damaged relationship.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang opened the NPC Friday by unveiling a conservative target for economic growth this year of above 6% that signals more restrained monetary and fiscal policies, in contrast to other major nations still pumping in stimulus. China’s new five-year plan that runs through 2025 didn’t give a numeric target for average growth.

Technology Plans (8 a.m.)

China will build an integrated quantum communication system, including the development of related satellites, during the five-year plan, political adviser and scientist Pan Jianwei said in an interview with the English-language China Daily. Premier Li pledged at the start of the NPC to increase spending on advanced technologies as China vies for global influence with the U.S.

Former H.K. Leader (Sat.)

Leung Chun-ying said he backs China’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s election system, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Leung, the city’s chief executive from 2012 to 2017 and now a political adviser to Beijing, made the comments at a group discussion. The NPC has laid out plans for changes to how Hong Kong picks its leaders, following through on President Xi Jinping’s call to ensure “patriots” run the financial center.

Xi Thought (Sat.)

Vice President Wang Qishan told a meeting of NPC deputies from the central province of Hunan they should take steps to adopt Xi Thought into their work, Xinhua reported. The Communist Party has been pushing for people from all walks of life in China to adopt the esoteric concept.

