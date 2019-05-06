(Bloomberg) -- While it’s common enough to have the goal of owning a seriously high-end watch, it takes time to climb that corporate ladder. But there are a plethora of eye-catching watches that won’t break the bank, and this year has been a particularly good one for new ones. They range from Kennedy-era classics with clean lines to over-the-top designs that are works of art on the wrist. Here is a roundup of the latest interesting offerings under $400:

Filson Field Watch

This rugged sportsman’s watch is brand new to the Filson range. It has a stainless steel case, screw-down crown, and its scratch-resistant sapphire crystal allows the wearer to bang it about without any worries. The 36 mm case looks great on any wrist size and the Super-LumiNova hands and markers give off a gentle green glow so you can tell when it’s time to wrap up that nightcap.

Price: $350

Timex MK1 Camper

Inspired by a style adopted by the US military in the ‘80s, this black-on-black model is made from durable aluminum and comes with a matching grosgrain strap. The light up dial is handy, too. It’s only available via Mr. Porter, and just went online on May 1.

Price: $105

Skagen Aaren Kulor Green Silicone

If you are looking to add a little color to your wardrobe, Skagen has you covered. Inspired by the colorful townhouses in Copenhagen’s Nyvan district, the well-known rainbow watch brand has released a new variety of colors, including yellow, light blue, white, red, and orange (what? No millennial pink?). The midcentury-themed watches have 41mm aluminum cases with a sandblasted dial and the straps are easy to remove if you want to mix and match with other colors for a real Memphis Design moment.

Price: $75

Bulova Computron

This one was a favorite from our editor at Basel, and for good reason. This throwback to the 70s has been revamped with modern elements, including dual time zone capabilities. Fun fact: The side facing angle was specifically designed so you can read the time while driving. This one isn’t available until August.

Price: $395

Citizen Mickey Mouse

Mickey turned 90 last November, and the merchandise just keeps on coming. Unveiled at the end of 2018 in celebration of the mouse’s natal day and launched on April 1st, this unisex watch is a handsome choice with its steel case and mesh bracelet. The Eco-Drive technology gives a real EPCOT vibe, as it enables the watch to be powered by light. No battery required.

Price: $350

Fossil Minimalist Three Hand Striped Tan Leather

Fossil went simple with this chic watch. The green sunray dial pairs perfectly with the striped tan leather strap. It has a depth rating of 5 ATM so it’s fine for a shallow swim—just no deep dives at the Maidstone Club.

Price: $115

111 Watches SWII

If you have been binge watching Our Planet and flipping out over the demise of Earth, this watch will provide a shimmer of hope as it is all about sustainability. It's solar powered and made of 85% reclaimed materials (the strap of recycled water bottles, the case includes castor bean oil byproduct). It’s also handsome as heck with a matte dial and an orange second hand that gives it a bit of pop.

Price: $75

Timex Allied 45mm Tide Temp Compass Fabric Strap Watch

If you are more adventure prone or at least want to people to think you are, the new Timex includes a tide tracker, temperature sensor, and electronic compass. Available in black, blue or tan, all have an Indiglo light up dial and are water resistant to 100 meters. This one is new this month.

Price: $189

Casio G Shock Rainbow MT-G

While this watch is more than double the price of the rest of our picks, we had to include it simply because of its on-trend rainbow bezel. Available in June, this limited-edition watch is surprisingly lightweight and includes a two-way time sync, and serious solar technology for self-charging capabilities.

Price: $1000

