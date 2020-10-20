(Bloomberg) -- Singapore will trial coronavirus tests for participants in larger-scale gatherings in a further step toward normalized social activity as new daily coronavirus cases dwindle near zero.

The trial will use antigen rapid tests, or ARTs, which can return “fairly accurate” results within half an hour, the government said in a release Tuesday. Pre-event testing trials starting mid-October at business gatherings, wedding receptions, live performances and sports events will enable the Ministry of Health to identify a model that can be implemented more widely and allow more large-scale events to resume eventually, it said.

Only participants who tested negative will be allowed to participate in the event. The Singapore International Energy Week next week will be among the first business events in the pilot. The pilot is part of the government’s plans to prepare the country for phase three of its reopening, possibly by yearend.

“When can all of these measures take place?” Minister of Education Lawrence Wong said during a briefing by the task-force handling the pandemic crisis. “That is the big question and the answer is that it really depends on all of us.”

Phase Three would allow the following easing of measures:

Group size for gatherings outside the home could be increased from the present five people to eight people. The number of visitors allowed to homes would similarly increase to eight.

Capacity limits at public venues could be increased, and events with multiple zones of 50 persons could be allowed.

Higher-risk settings like bars, pubs, karaoke lounges and nightclubs aren’t expected to reopen as their activities pose a higher risk of transmission.

The city-state will gradually allow more travel to resume and is exploring ways to deploy more frequent testing to let more travellers enter Singapore without needing to quarantine.

All residents and long-term pass holders travelling overseas can now access government subsidies and insurance coverage for their Covid-related medical bills.

From Nov. 1, live performances will be allowed to resume at designated venues, with up to two zones of 50 audience members.

“You can liken the current situation to one where a fire has just been put out, but there are still embers of the fire lying around,” Wong said. “Each time we make further relaxation of any measures, we are simply adding wood to the fire. You don’t know when but at some point in time, the more wood you add, the whole thing will combust yet again into a giant fire.”

Assessing Vaccines

Singapore is looking to procure various vaccines and is assessing which is most suitable for the country, officials said at the briefing. It may start to see vaccines come into Singapore by the end of the year, but it is more realistic that phase three trials conclude sometime next year.

Strict social distancing measures, including a partial lockdown earlier this year, drove new local daily cases to low single digits or zero in recent weeks. Last week, the city-state recorded no new local cases of Covid-19 for the first time since February. That marked a turnaround since the pandemic spread to migrant worker dormitories, contributing to more than a thousand infections a day. With nearly 58,000 confirmed cases, Singapore at one stage had more cases than any other country in Southeast Asia.

Since then, containment through mandatory mask-wearing, other social distancing measures and high rates of testing allowed most of the economy to reopen in June. The government has also stepped up contact-tracing and targeted testing, and launched clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine.

While new cases continue to trickle in, they’re mostly imported as Singapore gradually restores travel connections with countries where infection rates remain low. In addition to negotiating business travel lanes with other Asian countries, the city-state announced last week it would open to Hong Kong as part of a reciprocal travel bubble.

