When the 96th Academy Awards airs this Sunday, the year’s biggest films will face off to compete for the highest honor in the movie industry.

For a movie studio, winning an Oscar is a big deal — and it’s become big business. Studios spend millions on marketing, screeners and advertising in the lead-up to the Academy’s votes for a race not unlike a political campaign. It wasn’t always this way. On today’s Big Take podcast, author Michael Schulman and Bloomberg entertainment industry reporter Chris Palmeri take us to the sweet, Shakespearean rom-com that started it all and map how it led to the overheated, multimillion dollar ad blitzes we see today.

Watch the Bloomberg Originals mini-documentary:

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:

Sarah Holder: This weekend, we all have to ask ourselves one important question… Am I team Barbie or team Oppenheimer?

That’s right, the 96th Academy Awards are happening this Sunday! Everyone’s favorite awards show. The Superbowl of the movies.

This year promises to be an all-stops-pulled-out kind of event, from the red carpet fashions, to the box office busting nominees, to a non-singer performing a best-song nominee in a major spectacle with Ryan Gosling's “I'm Just Ken."

Ryan Gosling: I’m Just Ken… Anywhere else I’d be a ten…

Holder: But the Oscars weren’t always so glitzy… In the beginning, the ceremony was a pretty humble affair.

Michael Schulman: So 1929 was the first Academy Awards.

Chris Palmeri: I think it was the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel…

Schulman: The actual award giving was, uh, around 15 minutes long.

Holder: Fast forward almost a century later… and Oscar night looks pretty different. But to movie studios, winning is more important than ever.

An Oscar can translate into millions of dollars in box office and streaming revenues… not to mention bragging rights.

And to secure their shot at capturing those coveted statuettes – those studios have started spending enormous amounts of money… and employing armies of marketers. Getting an Oscar has become… a big, big, business.

Today on the show: Inside Oscar’s Inc. We’ll take you back to the Shakespearean rom-com that started it all, to the overheated, multimillion dollar ad blitzes we see today. For your consideration… this is the Big Take, I’m Sarah Holder.

Holder: The Oscars is one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, and this year is shaping up to be truly cinematic.

Palmeri: I just went yesterday to pick up my Oscar credentials and the entire street, uh, Hollywood Boulevard's been closed off for a week.

Holder: That’s my colleague Chris Palmeri. He covers Hollywood and the entertainment industry for Bloomberg.

Palmeri: Elaborate sets being designed there; intense security, an incredible effort that goes way beyond just a party in a ballroom.

Holder: And for the studios, the Oscars mark the finish line for the months-long campaign. Studios will often invest millions of dollars, hire teams of specialists, all in the name of snagging a win. And there’s a bit of a formula to it these days. That’s according to author and Oscar historian Michael Schulman.

Schulman: How do you win an Oscar? I mean, step one obviously is to make an incredible movie.

Holder: Step 2? Get your movie, and the story of your movie in front of as many people as possible.

Schulman: Oscar campaigns are like political campaigns, you know, in the sense that you have the messaging and the ground games. So the messaging is through advertisements, interviews, what you want the narrative to be for a certain person, whether it's, you know, an actor who's long overdue and, you know, it's kind of a career award or you know, like a, a really bold, subversive movie or a biopic that's giving due to some figure who has been underappreciated in history. That's the messaging. That's like, you know, a candidate for president giving a stump speech.

Holder: And after that comes the ground game…

Schulman: In presidential politics, you see, like, politicians kissing babies at the Iowa state fair. In the Oscar race, it's, you know, movie stars going to, uh, you know, cocktail parties and doing, uh, you know, shaking hands with voters and, you know, doing Q&AS and, you know, fancy screening rooms and stuff.

So it's a bit more chic, obviously, than the Iowa caucuses, but in another sense, it's the exact same thing.

Holder: Very expensive, chic caucuses. Studios pour tons of resources into these efforts. Schulman says Netflix has earmarked as much as $100 million every year on its Oscars campaign alone. And, that’s led to the creation of a bunch of Academy regulations, Chris told us — limiting how far studios can go to get their gold.

Palmeri: There's pages and pages of rules on what you can and can't do. For example, you're allowed to invite people to screenings of movies. After the nominations, that is all throttled back in a big way. You can still have a screening. You just can't wine and dine people. Uh, so there's all kinds of rules that have come about as the, the, you know, Academy has tried to calibrate the amount of campaigning going on,

Holder: Sort of like…campaign finance laws, but for the movies, says historian Michael Schulman.

Schulman: What you can say in an ad, what you can't say in an ad. What kind of party you can throw at which point in the campaign, you know, for instance, we all know this phrase “for your consideration.”

Well, people say that because you actually can't directly solicit votes, you know, you can't say “vote for my movie,” in so many words. And in fact, people have been disqualified from their nominations for doing just that. So these rules are enforced.

Holder: But things weren’t always this way. In fact, the entire Oscar Inc. industry — all of the wild spending and months of campaigning — can be traced back to one moment — Actually one film… back in 1999.

The movie was a romantic comedy, Shakespeare in Love…and it set its sights on an Oscar for best picture. At the time, says Chris, nobody — nobody — thought Shakespeare in Love would win. Everyone assumed the Oscar would go to the critically acclaimed WWII epic, Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Palmeri: Oh yes. [laughs] So — and it seems funny now to even think about the competition because, uh, Saving Private Ryan is a movie I've watched numerous times and, and, you know, sort of widely regarded if not the, certainly one of the best, war movies ever made, and Shakespeare in Love, I've seen once. No great desire to see it again…

Holder: Okay, I gotta stand up for Shakespeare in Love. That’s a great film!

Palmeri: I'll give it another shot, okay? Obviously it was the Best Picture…

Holder: After the break, the controversial figure behind this first real Oscar campaign — and how it continues to set the standard for awards season as we know it.

Holder: We’re back. In 1999, movie lovers and Oscars watchers were stunned when Shakespeare in Love snagged the Academy Award for Best Picture over Saving Private Ryan.

But a lot of strategy and a lot of money had gone into that moment, says Bloomberg’s Chris Palmeri… strategy and money from one of the most notorious figures in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein.

Palmeri: Harvey Weinstein, Miramax, was the guy who was sort of really took Oscar campaigning to the next level. It was a real bare-knuckles sort of fight. You know, there was always a bit of entertaining involved and getting people to come out, you know, Academy members to see the movies, but, in the Weinstein era, it was — It was like, phone calls. It was showing up at the retirement home for aged actors and, you know, literally, uh, doing everything you can to convince these people to vote.

There was, you know, lunches, elaborate menus, and, uh, and then the other side of it was this sort of trash-talking, this sort of quiet, you know, disparagement of the competition is certainly something that happened in that case.

Holder: Oscar historian Michael Schulman says Harvey Weinstein pulled out all the stops. Hollywood, and just about every place else was saturated with Shakespeare in Love.

Schulman: You couldn't get in your car in LA without hearing the score of Shakespeare in Love. And they ran an advertisement during Monica Lewinsky's interview with Barbara Walters. Of course the Saving Private Ryan people were furious that they did that.

Holder: In response to these efforts, Dreamworks, the studio behind Saving Private Ryan, began escalating its own behind the scenes maneuvers to try and secure the votes of academy members.

But Shakespeare in Love had too much of a head start… and, to the shock of many, took home the Best Picture award.

Schulman: Many people thought, rightly or wrongly, that Weinstein had basically bought the win. So what happened the next year was that every other studio in Hollywood thought, Well, we're not going to let this happen again. We're not going to let, you know, Miramax, this indie movie company from New York, come and steal our Oscars.

Holder: After Weinstein pulled out all the stops, took this to a next level, the modern day business of winning an Oscar was kind of born. Or, or the genie was out of the bottle. What about now? What, what are the elements of the business of winning an Oscar?

Palmeri: It's still a huge business. For a big movie, an Oppenheimer, uh, you know, $25 million in Oscar campaigning is not out of the question.

Holder: And the campaigns have only gotten more elaborate, creative and, of course, expensive, says Schulman Michael Schulman.

Schulman: It's like insane. The stuff that the money is spent on to just. You know, drown people in swag, essentially. But it's all to make them pay attention. You can't make someone like your movie, but you can make them pay attention to it and remember it. And, you know, most importantly, watch it. Because nobody's going to vote for or nominate for something that they haven't watched in the first place.

Holder: Does all this investment really pay off? Chris says… the Oscars bump is real.

Palmeri: The increase that a film’s historically have gotten in theaters, it can certainly lead to tens of millions more in box office for sure. As I said, the streaming era error, it doesn’t immediately translate into dollars, but they’ll, they’ll certainly see an increase in, in, uh, viewers.

Holder: But a lot of what we know about the Oscars Industrial complex is speculation, says Chris. He says as a reporter in Hollywood, he certainly experiences and sees some of the campaigning… but it’s hard to get the studios to openly reveal what they’re doing.

Palmeri: It's so hard to get anyone to actually talk about Oscar campaigning because they don't ever want to admit that this happens. It's both high profile and low profile and the why and what they're doing and how much they're spending is all kept hidden. The industry is always going to fight to win these awards and the spending will continue to escalate because it's just so important to everybody in Hollywood.

Holder: Millions of dollars were spent by Oscar contenders this year… and millions of people are expected to tune in on Sunday to see whose efforts paid off – who will get to take home that Best Picture Oscar and who… Is just Ken…

