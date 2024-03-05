(Bloomberg) -- NASA is seeking new astronaut candidates for the first time in four years.

Competition is always fierce for these roles — in 2020, NASA says there were more than 12,000 applicants for 10 positions — and this year is likely to be a crowded race as well. The US’s return to the moon is providing more exciting opportunities for astronaut missions. And the success of shows such as Apple TV+’s For All Mankind reflects Americans’ resurgent interest in space.

A job posting Tuesday says applicants must meet basic education and specialized experience requirements, such as work as a pilot, doctor or engineer. Astronaut candidates will spend about two years in training on basic skills including spacewalking, robotics and teamwork. The job is based in Houston, pays around $152,000 a year and requires “extensive travel.”

The starting salary for an astronaut candidate is in between the two highest salary tiers for federal jobs in the Houston area, according to FederalPay.org, a site used by civil employees. In 2020, NASA posted a salary range of about $105,000 to $161,000 for astronaut candidates.

The deadline for applications is April 2.

(Updates with salary comparisons in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.