(Bloomberg) -- Cool air for 24 hours can set back cash-strapped UK consumers more than £18 ($22) as energy costs soar. And with the country experiencing temperatures in excess of 40 degrees for the first time in its history, those extra expenses may become more frequent.

The cost of operating a 2.7 kilowatt air-conditioning unit has surged 45% over the last two years, according to data provided by Uswitch.com. Running a 40-watt desktop fan, while significantly cheaper at 27 pence for 24 hours, has also increased by about that amount since 2020.

Mother nature couldn’t have picked a worse time for a heat wave in Great Britain. A cost-of-living crisis is already squeezing household budgets, while Russia’s war in Ukraine keeps energy bills rising. Cranking up the air conditioning to beat the scorching temperatures will only put more pressure on consumers and businesses.

“Energy prices have rocketed in the past year, increasing the cost of keeping cool for households,” said Sarah Broomfield, energy savings expert at Uswitch.com.

Households can save around 50% by running air ventilation at night, as some suppliers offer special electricity rates during off-peak hours. Smaller air-conditioning units or larger fans would also affect the relative running costs.

Still, this doesn’t seem to stop people from spending on ventilation equipment. As of Friday, Argos sold 2,420% more air-conditioning units compared with the week before. Sales at hardware store Robert Dyas have also spiked since the beginning of the heat wave. Most of those were in-store purchases suggesting customers “wanted to immediately beat the heat,” a company spokesperson said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.