(Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s billionaire founder Ken Griffin said Europe’s energy crisis could get even worse next winter if the war in Ukraine doesn’t soon resolve.

“The war in Ukraine is driving an energy crisis in Europe that is almost incomprehensible,” Griffin said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday. “If this war doesn’t resolve by this spring, next winter could be a much more difficult journey.”

Europe will see “limited rationing” of energy when demand peaks this winter, according to Griffin.

Europe is grappling with a fuel shortage after Russia cut pipeline gas supply to the continent over the bloc’s support for Ukraine. Sky-high gas prices are fueling inflation and forcing European governments to devise policies to cushion the blow to households and industries.

“The duration of the war in Ukraine is an existential issue for Europe,” Griffin said, and could have an impact on continued backing for the country.

If next winter is a “full-on” energy crisis, “what happens to the German psyche for supporting their neighbor?” Griffin said. “Will the Germans maintain their willingness to support Ukraine as the cost to their economy continues to grow?”

