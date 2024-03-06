(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s war has put food security at risk for 25 million people across Sudan, South Sudan, and Chad, making it the biggest hunger crisis worldwide, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain said, calling for unimpeded access and more funding to help communities.

The United Nations unit is unable to get sufficient emergency food assistance to communities in Sudan who are trapped by fighting, McCain said in a statement Wednesday after visiting families in South Sudan who have fled violence.

“Twenty years ago, Darfur was the world’s largest hunger crisis and the world rallied to respond,” McCain said. “But today, the people of Sudan have been forgotten. Millions of lives and the peace and stability of an entire region are at stake.”

Read more: War Pushes Sudan to Brink of First Famine in Decades, WFP Says

About 90% of people facing emergency levels of hunger in Sudan are stuck in areas that are largely inaccessible to WFP, the relief organization said.

Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over the past 10 months has killed more than 12,000 people, and forced 9 million others to flee their homes, creating the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Authorities revoked permissions for cross-border truck convoys, forcing WFP to halt its operations from Chad into Darfur.

More than 1 million people in west and central Darfur had received WFP assistance via this route since August, and WFP was in the process of scaling up to support that number each month as hunger and malnutrition continue to skyrocket in Darfur,” the organization said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.