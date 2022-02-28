(Bloomberg) -- Poland should think twice about whether to hike interest rates in March as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raises economic uncertainty and offsets inflationary risks, according to policy maker Jerzy Zyzynski.

Governor Adam Glapinski has vowed to ask the Monetary Policy Council to lift the benchmark rate on March 8, which would be the sixth straight hike as inflation reached a 21-year high and the economy expanded more than forecast last year.

“The war in Ukraine and its fallout raise doubts about the interest rate outlook,” Zyzynski said in an interview last week. “Should they be raised again at such precarious times? Can we rein in the economy while uncertainty is only growing?”

The reference rate is now at a nine-year high of 2.75%. Demand for consumer loans has fallen and companies remain uninterested in borrowing, while the government stepped in to contain inflation by cutting taxes on fuel and food.

“There really aren’t any arguments for continuing aggressive hikes,” Zyzynski said. “Any additional move to tighten means another brake for economic activity. That’s simply a risk for a larger economic slowdown.”

The March meeting will be Zyzynski’s last as his term expires “at an extremely stormy time.”

“I’m not going to hide the fact that I’m not an enthusiast of another rate increase, not for local reasons, nor because of international tensions,” he said.

