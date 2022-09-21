War in Ukraine Is Not Going Well For Putin, Greek Premier Says

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to try everything to turn the table as war is not going well for him, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

“We’re all united in supporting Ukraine defend itself against an open act of aggression,” the premier said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview in New York. The war is not going well for Russia and I’m convinced Putin won’t succeed,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Wednesday a “partial mobilization,” calling up 300,000 reservists, as Russia moves to annex occupied Ukrainian territory. He also renewed his warnings of a nuclear threat saying that “when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” adding that “this is not a bluff.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.