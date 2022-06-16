(Bloomberg) -- Satellite views of Ukraine’s vast farmland show some of the country’s key upcoming harvests could be halved by the war.

The weather division of Maxar Technologies Inc. used images taken from space, coupled with vegetation-health indexes, to examine the toll the war is taking on Ukraine’s agriculture sector. The findings point to a 30% drop in the spring-crop area, which could cut corn output by more than 50% and sunflower production by 40% from last year, it said in a report posted Thursday.

It’s among the latest evidence showing the devastating affect that Russia’s invasion is having on a country known as the breadbasket of Europe, as farmers have found it harder to sow and exports have been stifled. While planted crops largely appear in normal health, impacts from weather and shortages of crucial inputs like fertilizer remain in focus ahead.

The steepest planting shortfalls are near the northern border, where Russia launched its invasion. Ukraine’s agriculture ministry recently forecast a 40% drop in grains production.

Maxar’s images also show two Russian-flagged bulk carriers recently loaded grain at the Crimean port of Sevastopol and were later shown to unload in Syria. Another ship was captured loading grain at the port several days ago, indicating it “does not appear to be an isolated incident,” Maxar said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Russia is stealing its grain in occupied regions. Senior European officials see little chance Russia is willing to ease global food pressures by striking a deal to let Ukraine resume crucial grain exports, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Russia denies using food as a weapon.

