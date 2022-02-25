(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s oil refiners, regulators and industry groups rushed to quell panic buying that hit gas stations across the country, hours after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine.

Pictures of long lines of cars waiting to fill their tanks spread across the social media late on Thursday. PKN Orlen SA, Poland’s biggest oil company, reported record daily sales of fuels. Prices rose at the pump as surging demand strained deliveries.

The country’s two oil industry groups appealed for calm in a joint statement on Friday, saying Poland has fuel reserves covering more than three months of regular consumption. Supplies are secured despite most of its oil imports coming from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, they said. The consumer protection watchdog said it’ll investigate instances where prices appeared inflated.

PKN Orlen, which operates more than one-fifth of the country’s 7,852 gas stations, said sales in its network surged by between 300% and 400% on Thursday and called on drivers not to panic. The state-owned company expects the situation to normalize in the next two to three days. In the meantime, it banned its outlets from selling gasoline to clients who wanted to fill containers.

Prices at the pump rose 2.6% overnight, according to BM Reflex, which tracks prices at gas stations. The consultancy said some outlets ran out of fuel on Thursday. It expects fuel prices to remain elevated in the coming days following the surge in crude oil and the zloty’s slump against the dollar.

Poland has diversified its oil supplies in the last four years, according to PKN Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek. The company has numerous contracts and is also receiving crude from Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and the North Sea. It’s in touch with its partners in case supplies from Russia are disrupted, which already happened for 46 days in 2019, he added.

“Such situations, where hostilities are taking place at our neighbor, result in increased traffic at the stations,” Obajtek said. “It is completely unfounded. We are fully secured and there will be no shortage of fuel.”

