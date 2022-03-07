(Bloomberg) -- Traders are the most bearish on the euro since Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, as the war in Ukraine threatens the region’s economy and security.

Three-month risk reversals, a barometer of market positioning and sentiment, are the most in favor of selling the euro since 2011. The common currency and its peers in Scandinavia are already the worst performing among the Group-of-10 this month, a reflection of the region’s proximity and links to the sanction-hit Russian economy.

