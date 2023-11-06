(Bloomberg) -- In the oil market, the price of bullish call options is no longer higher than bearish puts, another sign of crude’s fading war-risk premium.

Since shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, options had shown a rare call skew, where traders pay premiums for contracts that hedge against a surge in prices. But now, options protecting against lower crude prices are more expensive, as the conflict is yet to spill over into a wider regional confrontation.

Crude futures have all but given up their gains since the war began, though it was the options market that saw the more frenzied trading in the weeks that followed, as traders sought to purchase insurance against the risk of a major escalation. So far that’s yet to emerge, and instead a shaky oil demand picture — particularly in Europe — has come to the fore, denting bullishness in the crude market.

