(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks eroding the world’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and urged central banks to act decisively to curb inflation before it gets harder to control.

The world’s financial firefighter next week will cut its global growth forecast for this year and next, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech setting the stage for IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings that start on Monday. The war is spurring the fund, which has 190 member nations, to lower the 2022 gross domestic product outlook for 143 of them -- a group that accounts for 86% of global output.

Economies facing downgrades include net importers of food and fuel in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. While higher commodity prices have lifted growth prospects for many exporters of oil, natural gas and metals, those same nations are impacted by higher uncertainty, and their gains aren’t nearly enough to offset the overall global slowdown driven by the war.

At the same time, the continued spread of Covid-19 -- the focus of the IMF for much of the past two years -- risks giving rise to more contagious or deadly variants, causing additional economic disruption and further divergence between rich and poor countries, Georgieva said.

“To put it simply: we are facing a crisis on top of a crisis,” Georgieva said in remarks prepared for delivery on Thursday. “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, devastating for the Ukrainian economy, is sending shockwaves throughout the globe.”

Food and energy prices, along with supply-chain issues caused by the pandemic, are continuing to push up inflation rates that were already at a four-decade high in advanced economies. The IMF now projects inflation to remain elevated longer than previously estimated, and there’s a rising risk that expectations could become de-anchored, making cost-of-living increases more entrenched and harder to control, Georgieva said.

The meetings next week will be held in a hybrid format, with financial authorities from some nations traveling to Washington to participate, while others take part virtually. The IMF chief cautioned that the global outlook is extraordinarily uncertain, with the risk that the war and sanctions could escalate, calling it “the most universally complex policy environment of our lifetime.”

Some nations will require debt restructuring, with 60% of low-income nations in or near debt distress, and spending must be carefully prioritized toward social safety nets, health and education, and targeted to the most vulnerable people, Georgieva said.

She also warned of the risk of fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs, with different trade and technology standards, payment systems and reserve currencies. While western nations have hit Russia with severe sanctions, crippling the nation’s economy, China has had a muted response, and India has remained neutral.

“This fragmentation of global governance is perhaps the most serious challenge to the rules-based framework that has governed international and economic relations for more than 75 years,” Georgieva said. “It is already impairing our capacity to work together on the two crises we face. And it could leave us wholly unable to meet other global challenges— such as the existential threat of climate change.”

The remarks come a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for the IMF and multilateral development banks to be modernized “so that they are fit for the 21st century,” and said that nations need to consider the governance of the IMF “to ensure that it reflects both the current global economy and also members’ commitments to the IMF’s underlying principles and objectives.”

