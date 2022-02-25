Feb 25, 2022
War Risks to Economy, Fed’s Rate Hike, U.K. Tax Cut: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock
- Bloomberg Economics sees various economic scenarios from Ukraine
- Central banks in Europe may have to reassess plans for tighter monetary policy after energy prices jumped
- The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may delay but not stop the ECB’s stimulus exit this year
- In Asia, Russia’s attack on Ukraine is raising the inflation alert
- The crisis is likely to spur Southeast Asian central banks’ policy directions to diverge
- Federal Reserve officials stuck to their resolve to raise interest rates next month despite uncertainty posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak laid out a vision to cut taxes in the U.K.
- U.K. consumer confidence fell in February by the most since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were first announced in March 2020 as a cost-of-living crisis gained attention
- China’s economy continued to stabilize at subdued levels in February, weighed down by a property market slump, softer global demand and disruptions to business activity during the Lunar New Year holidays
- However, Chinese provinces are selling special bonds at a faster pace this month than in previous years, fueling optimism that infrastructure construction will soon pick up to give the economy a long-awaited boost
- New Zealand’s central bank aims to raise rates as fast as possible, while Australia will likely tighten policy “several” times this year, ex-RBA board member Warwick McKibbin said
- India’s economic activity showed mixed signals in January
