Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock

Bloomberg Economics sees various economic scenarios from Ukraine Central banks in Europe may have to reassess plans for tighter monetary policy after energy prices jumped The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may delay but not stop the ECB’s stimulus exit this year In Asia, Russia’s attack on Ukraine is raising the inflation alert The crisis is likely to spur Southeast Asian central banks’ policy directions to diverge

Federal Reserve officials stuck to their resolve to raise interest rates next month despite uncertainty posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak laid out a vision to cut taxes in the U.K. U.K. consumer confidence fell in February by the most since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were first announced in March 2020 as a cost-of-living crisis gained attention

China’s economy continued to stabilize at subdued levels in February, weighed down by a property market slump, softer global demand and disruptions to business activity during the Lunar New Year holidays

However, Chinese provinces are selling special bonds at a faster pace this month than in previous years, fueling optimism that infrastructure construction will soon pick up to give the economy a long-awaited boost

New Zealand’s central bank aims to raise rates as fast as possible, while Australia will likely tighten policy “several” times this year, ex-RBA board member Warwick McKibbin said

India’s economic activity showed mixed signals in January

