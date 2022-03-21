(Bloomberg) -- The arrival of war in Europe has some investment clients questioning whether money they’ve put toward environmental, social and governance goals is being well spent, according to the co-head of ESG equity research at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “pivotal” event not just for geopolitics, but also for the multitrillion dollar ESG investing industry, said Jean-Xavier Hecker, JPMorgan’s co-head of ESG equity research in Paris. He says some ESG investors are starting to look at stocks that have done well because of the war, such as defense, and are wondering how much longer they’re willing to forgo those returns.

They see this as “a potential missed opportunity” that they “are starting to question,” Hecker said in an interview. That’s as more traditional ESG allocations have “been costing relative performance for several ESG funds,” he said.

With war now raging at the doorstep of the European Union, a debate is brewing over how the ESG industry should respond. Defense lobbyists have said regulators in the EU should start treating weapons as ESG-friendly because they can be tools for defending democracy. Critics have countered that that misses the obvious point that guns and bombs are ultimately responsible for millions of deaths.

Hecker said he can’t see defense stocks becoming serious contenders for ESG portfolios. “We think that the fundamental approach of why defense wasn’t in ESG funds hasn’t changed,” he said.

ESG Underperformance

By the end of last year, a lot of ESG funds were still heavy on technology stocks, light on energy stocks and virtually free of defense stocks. So far this year, the best-performing European ESG equity funds were packed with commodities, while those that performed worst were heavy on tech. Overall, European ESG-focused equity funds tracked by Bloomberg lost 9.2% on average in the period, underperforming the MSCI World Index.

At the same time, there are growing fears that Russia’s war on Ukraine is derailing the fight against global warming. That’s amid renewed warnings from scientists that not enough is being done to prevent an environmental disaster. According to market researcher Morningstar Inc., Europe’s efforts to wean itself off Russian gas may well result in more investment in coal.

JPMorgan’s Hecker said the underlying urgency of transitioning to renewable energy hasn’t gone away, with or without a war. Estimates for how much is needed to transition toward a low-carbon economy over the next three decades range from $100 trillion to $150 trillion, and industry experts agree that private capital will need to cover most of that.

“If we think about delivering the Paris Agreement, we will need massively more renewables being installed,” Hecker said. “When you consider those numbers in the long term, I don’t think that the actual growth potential of renewables is fairly reflected.”

How ESG cash will actually be allocated, however, remains uncertain as the industry struggles to define itself, he said.

“Over the last three to four years, ESG has been showing unprecedented growth and ESG has become mainstream,” Hecker said. “We’ve seen many claims, many new funds launched, etc. And to a certain extent, we’ve seen the risk of greenwashing growing.”

Regulators are trying to monitor the development, “but the problem remains that nobody as yet agrees on what an ESG fund should be or should look like,” he said. “Nobody has actually ever agreed on what the purpose of ESG investment should be.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.