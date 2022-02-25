(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine carries huge risks for a world economy that’s yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock Bloomberg Economics outlines three scenarios for the global economy in its latest research

Federal Reserve officials stuck to their resolve to raise interest rates next month despite uncertainty posed by the conflict, with at least one policy maker considering a half-point move The Fed’s favored inflation gauge, the PCE Deflator, is expected to have quickened to 6% in January The PCE report and durable goods orders for January are both at 8:30 a.m. Pending home sales and the latest University of Michigan Sentiment survey are at 10:00 a.m.

The U.S. the U.K. and the European Union hit Russia with more sanctions after the invasion

The repercussions of Russia’s move may delay but not stop the European Central Bank’s stimulus exit this year, according to officials scrambling to assess the potential damage to the region’s economy

Germany must boost its defense spending so that its armed forces can fulfill their role, German finance minister Christian Lindner said

The situation poses a difficult question for China: How can it support a key strategic partner when relations with the U.S. and Europe are so much more important for its economy?

Separately, China’s Politburo vowed to strengthen macroeconomic policies to stabilize the economy this year, suggesting more support could be on the cards to boost growth ahead of a key leadership meeting later this year

