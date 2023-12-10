(Bloomberg) -- FC Shakhtar Donetsk, a Champions League regular that hasn’t played a game at home in Ukraine for nearly a decade, is turning to Saudi Arabia for a financial boost.

Club CEO Serhii Palkin has engaged Geneva-based sports advisory firm LTT Sports, which has a base in Jeddah, to discuss deals with clubs in the Saudi Pro League including FC Al Taawoun. The aim is to sign lucrative player transfers and organize exhibition matches in the Gulf nation next season.

“We’re going to this market as we recognized Saudi Arabia has a lot of money and will host the World Cup soon,” Palkin, who has been with the club for nearly two decades, said in a recent interview from his base in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. “I believe we need to be involved in the whole process.”

Saudi Arabian money has upended the business of football in the past 24 months, spending hundreds of millions for stakes in Premiership clubs like Newcastle United and then similar amounts to lure stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to play in the top Saudi League. A frenetic year of deal making was capped off with Saudi Arabia all but securing the rights to host the 2034 World Cup.

Shakhtar, which currently plays its ‘home’ games in domestic tournaments in the city of Lviv, close to the border with Poland and sometimes in Kyiv, hasn’t played a match in its 70,000 seat home stadium in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk since 2014, after fighting first broke out there between separatist Russian forces and the Ukrainian army.

Palkin declined to name any other clubs other than FC Al Taawoun, which currently sits fifth in the 18-team Saudi Pro League, but added he’s also looking to build player academy links.

Palkin was speaking as a new documentary about the club and its off-pitch struggles plays to positive reviews in the US. “Football Must Go On” is a four-part series on US broadcaster Paramount Plus.

The club is owned by industrial billionaire Rinat Ahkmetov, whose steelworks in Mariupol saw some of the bloodiest fighting of the current war.

The club is also headed to Japan on Dec. 14 to play a series of exhibition matches, against top-flight local teams including J. League Cup winners Avispa Fukuoka.

The marketing and publicity push is all part of a search for fresh revenues after the financial devastation from the fighting. In 2018-19, the last year undisrupted by Covid and then the war, total club revenue reached 5.9 billion hryvnia ($250 million at 2019 exchange rates), including 4 billion hryvnia ($170 million) from player transfers and sales. By 2021-22, total revenue had plunged to $80 million, with just $23 million coming from player transfers, as the impact from the FIFA ruling took hold.

Shakhtar in March filed a complaint to the European Union’s antitrust watchdog after FIFA allowed players it claimed were worth more than €40 million ($43 million) to leave for free following Russia’s invasion last year. Shakhtar lost a December verdict over the matter at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration in Sport, which upheld the FIFA ruling and said it’s appealing that decision.

In January, Shakhtar sold Ukrainian attacker Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea FC for $70 million, with Ahkmetov saying he’d donate $25 million of that to Ukraine’s war effort. That helped 2022-23 revenue rebound to $162 million.

The club currently sits in fourth position in Ukraine’s top league, uncharacteristically out of the top 3 for the club, but it has recent success in the Champions League, beating powerhouse Barcelona 1-0 on Nov. 7.

