(Bloomberg) -- ESR Cayman Ltd., a logistics real estate developer, is planning to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at the mid-point of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company and some shareholders, including Warburg Pincus LLC and Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd., could price the shares at HK$16.8 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The shares were marketed at HK$16.20 to HK$17.40 each.

An upsize option is likely to be exercised in full, allowing them to sell an additional 15% of shares in the offering, one of the people said. The Financial Times reported the pricing guidance earlier on Friday.

The pricing marks a turnaround for ESR, which in June postponed an attempt to raise as much as $1.24 billion, citing unfavorable market conditions. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. pulled its first IPO try in July, further denting investor confidence. ESR is set to be the city’s second-biggest IPO this year after Budweiser.

ESR’s shares begin trading in Hong Kong on Nov. 1. Deutsche Bank AG and CLSA Ltd. are joint sponsors for the offering.

