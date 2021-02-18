(Bloomberg) -- IDFC First Bank Ltd. plans to raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($413 million) selling shares in its second fund raising proposal in less than a year.

The company’s board approved the plan to help spur growth at the bank as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic-induced slump, it said in a statement on Thursday. IDFC First may raise funds via a private placement, sell shares to qualified institutional investors or the public, according to the filing.

The bank raised 20 billion rupees through an institutional placement in June joining its larger rivals in tapping the markets. Lenders have been using the funds to bolster their bad loan buffers during the pandemic and prepare for faster growth once demand picks up.

IDFC First Bank was created when IDFC Bank merged with shadow lender Capital First in 2018. Since then, it has been expanding its retail lending and shrinking its wholesale loans to diversify its assets. Shares in the Warburg Pincus-backed lender have surged 57% this year, exceeding the 15% gain in India’s banking index.

IDFC First Bank’s core Tier 1 equity stood at 13.82% at the end of December, much higher than the regulatory minimum of 7.375%.

The company reported a gross bad loan ratio of 1.33% at the end of December. That ratio would have been 4.18% if India’s Supreme Court hadn’t barred banks from classifying any loans as non-performing assets from September.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.