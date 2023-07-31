(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus is hiring Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Takashi Murata as co-head of Asia real estate to bolster its business in the region and build out its private equity and property investments in Japan.

Murata, 49, will join the company early next year to co-lead the Asia property operation with Warburg Pincus veteran Ellen Ng, who was previously head of China real estate, the company said in a statement on Monday. The appointments follow the promotion of Jeff Perlman, the former head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific, to president.

“We believe Tak and Ellen’s complimentary expertise is the perfect partnership to help drive and further develop our Asia Real Estate business,” Chip Kaye, chief executive officer of Warburg Pincus, and Perlman, said in a memo.

Murata brings decades of experience in the Japanese market, a region where Warburg Pincus is looking to expand. He previously served as co-head of Asia Pacific Private Investing and global co-head of Real Estate at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Ng, 42, who is based in Hong Kong, joined Warburg Pincus in 2005.

Warburg Pincus is one of the largest global investors in Asia. Since it first established presence in Asia in 1994, the company has invested more than $30 billion into more than 300 companies across the region.

It’s been backing Asia real estate companies for more than 15 years, with more than $8 billion invested in more than 60 real estate ventures. Among them are ESR Group Ltd., Vincom Retail, Princeton Digital Group Pte and DNE Group.

In 2021, Warburg Pincus closed its inaugural Asia Real Estate Fund at $2.8 billion.

Murata joined Goldman in Tokyo in 1998 as one of the founding members of the Asian Special Situations Group and was focusing on developing the business in Australia and New Zealand and became the group’s head in 2018. Prior to this, he worked at Secured Capital Corp. in Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Ng, a former Merrill Lynch’s banker, leads the firm’s global women’s initiatives. She graduated from the The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Warburg’s Asia property team also has partners Qiqi Zhang, Fan Li and Chloe Zhang looking after the sector.

The firm earlier this year also hired Gaurav Seth from Goldman for its capital solutions group.

