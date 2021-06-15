(Bloomberg) -- M.M. Warburg & Co. told Germany’s top criminal judges that prosecutors made it a scapegoat for the whole Cum-Ex tax scandal, rather than going after bigger players who made much more money from the scheme.

Lawyers for the Hamburg based lender urged a panel of judges to overturn a 2020 ruling that saw 176 million euros ($213 million) in profit seized made from transactions that were at the center of Germany’s first Cum-Ex trial. Warburg was tricked by advisers and had no idea the deals involved short selling or double refunds of tax payments, Bernd Schuenemann, a law professor representing the bank, said at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe on Tuesday.

“Warburg was involved in a small segments of maybe two or three percent of the overall” affair, Schuenemann told the judges. “Yet there’s an unprecedented smear campaign waged against it” by prosecutors and the media.

Tuesday’s appeals case centers on the verdict a Bonn court issued in March 2020. That tribunal convicted former London investment bankers Martin S. and Nicholas D. but both avoided jail time by cooperating with prosecutors. They were on trial for what prosecutors say amounted to a 400 million-euro tax evasion.

The result of Tuesday’s appeal could be crucial for the hundreds of suspects swept up by the Cum-Ex probes. It will be the first time top judges rule on the legality of the trades. The top court scheduled a decision for July 28.

The scandal has engulfed large parts of the finance industry because setting up the transactions required the help of multiple players, from traders to brokers to lawyers. In the deals, shares were rapidly traded to earn duplicate tax refunds on dividend payments, a scheme that may have cost taxpayers more than 10 billion euros by the time Germany revised its tax rules in 2012.

Martin S. got a suspended sentence of a year and 10 months and was ordered to repay 14 million euros. He accepted his conviction but asked the appeals judges to overturn the seizure of the money.

Nicholas D., who was acquitted from some parts of the charges, received a one year term that was also suspended. He has appealed the complete verdict.

“The Bonn court was massively wrong” in saying the deals couldn’t be justified trades, said Stefan Kisch, D.’s defense lawyer.

Tuesday’s case is: BGH, 1 StR 519/20.

