(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus has named Rob Buonanno as its new head of capital markets, replacing Christopher Turner, who is stepping aside from that group but remains at the firm, according to a spokesperson.

Turner, who joined Warburg in 2005 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., will be focusing on his role as chief executive officer of the firm’s two special purpose acquisition companies, the spokesperson said.

Buonanno, who has spent the past 15 years at Warburg and previously worked as a leveraged finance banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co., will take on his new role on January 1, the spokesperson said.

The changes come as Blake Holden, another veteran of Warburg’s capital markets team, prepares to take a new role as head of financial sponsors at Bank of Montreal’s investment banking unit, Bloomberg previously reported.

