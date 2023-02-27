(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus has hired Martin Laguerre, a longtime private equity professional who has focused on value investing, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Laguerre, most recently the executive vice president and global head of private equity at Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, is joining Warburg as a senior adviser to the firm’s capital solutions, financial services and business services groups. He had been at the Canadian pension fund since 2019 and previously worked as a senior principal at CPP Investment Board.

A representative for New York-based Warburg Pincus confirmed the contents of the statement.

“Martin’s deep industry expertise, coupled with his relationships and diverse skill set will be uniquely valuable to Warburg Pincus,” Dan Zilberman, global head of capital solutions and a member of the firm’s executive management group, said in the statement. “Our current and prospective portfolio companies will benefit greatly from his many years of experience across all stages of investing.”

Laguerre has been on the board of several renewable energy companies, and is currently serving as an independent director at the brokerage company BCG Partners Inc. With his hiring at Warburg, the firm said it aims to leverage his knowledge of the Canadian markets and his experience across multiple sectors.

“Warburg Pincus and I share a commitment to growth investing and building sustainable businesses,” Laguerre said in the statement. “I am excited to work with this talented group of investment and operating professionals to build trusted partnerships while further strengthening and adding value to new and existing relationships with the firm.”

