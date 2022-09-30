(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus is exploring a sale of Wencor Group, which designs, repairs and distributes after-market replacement components for airlines, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm is working with an adviser to solicit interest in the Peachtree City, Georgia-based company, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the effort is private. Any transaction could value Wencor at about $1.5 billion, one of the people said.

A representative for Warburg Pincus declined to comment. A representative for Wencor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warburg first invested in Wencor in 2014, according to its website. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Shawn Trogdon, according to its website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.