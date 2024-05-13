(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus is relocating a senior dealmaker to Singapore from New York as the firm bolsters its presence in the region, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

After moving to Singapore, Andrew Park, a managing director who has focused on investments in technology and health-care information technology, will focus on pan-Asia tech investing, Warburg President Jeff Perlman told the firm’s investors at its annual general meeting on April 25. Park, who joined the firm in 2008, has worked with companies including Boomerang, GHX, Modernizing Medicine and WebPT, according to Warburg’s website.

Alexander Roso, a Warburg principal, will also relocate from New York to Singapore, where he’ll report to Saurabh Agarwal, the firm’s head of Southeast Asia private equity, the people with knowledge of the matter said. Roso will spend time evaluating Australian opportunities as part of his role, the people said.

A Warburg spokeswoman declined to comment.

The firm has been active in Asia, and in recent months has sold stakes in Indian companies Apollo Tyres Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd. and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.

